Decatur schools meet with the Arkansas Department of Health on CDC guidance

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Decatur School District joined a webinar on Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Education to discuss reopening in the fall.

Superintendent Steve Watkins says the District wants to combat the learning loss from the pandemic, so the school will be using ACT aspire test results to determine exactly what each student needs.

“That they may have suffered during the COVID-19, skills that they didn’t get because of the COVID-19 pandemic because we were quarantined, we were doing offsite learning.”

Steve Watkins, Superintendent of Decatur School District

Watkins says the issues will be addressed during the school day, while still accelerating what they should be learning in their current grade.

