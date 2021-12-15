December 14 declared ‘Joshua Goodman Day’ in Cave Springs

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — December 14 now has special meaning in the city of Cave Springs, Ark., as the City declared it “Joshua Goodman Day,” a news release said.

Joshua Goodman, 7, has battled Leukemia in his young years, but has remained tough and brave in his fight against the disease.

To reward him for this bravery, Make a Wish, with the aid of a Northwest Arkansas sponsor, is sending Goodman and his family to the Memphis Zoo to see his favorite animal, the panda.

The Cave Springs Police Department, along with family friends came out to surprise him with the news.

To top-off the celebrations, Mayor Randall Noblett made a formal announcement declaring Dec. 14 in Goodman’s name.

The day will be dedicated to celebrate his courageous fight against Leukemia.