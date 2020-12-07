Demolition begins on Benton County facilities

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Demolition of the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center and Coroner’s Office began Monday.

The demolition comes ahead of the expansion of the Benton County Courthouse in downtown Bentonville.

Crews will be working on construction Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next month.

“That new court facility will start in January of 2021, and this will be for the new Division Seven court house and court room that we’ll be building for judge Christine Howard whenever she takes office January the first of this year,” said Bryan Beeson, Benton County Facilities Administrator.

The City of Bentonville says to expect higher levels of noise and possibly smells during construction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers