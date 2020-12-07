Demolition begins on Benton County facilities

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Demolition of the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center and Coroner’s Office began Monday.

The demolition comes ahead of the expansion of the Benton County Courthouse in downtown Bentonville.

Crews will be working on construction Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next month.

“That new court facility will start in January of 2021, and this will be for the new Division Seven court house and court room that we’ll be building for judge Christine Howard whenever she takes office January the first of this year,” said Bryan Beeson, Benton County Facilities Administrator.

The City of Bentonville says to expect higher levels of noise and possibly smells during construction.