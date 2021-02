WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas National Airport will get a big federal grant to offset costs related to COVID-19.

A press release from U.S. Congressman Steve Womack says the airport will get more than $4.3 Million.

The city of Rogers will get almost $100,000 for its executive airport.

Funds are coming from a congressional act passed last year.

Airfields and airports have until June to apply for the grant.