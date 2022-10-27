BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges’ first fashion exhibition, “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” is bringing some of the biggest names in fashion design to our region and connecting people from all over the world.

Amazing designers like David Moore and Tommy Hilfiger were on hand in Bentonville for the exhibition.

David Moore is an up-and-coming fashion designer and never thought his career would land him here.

“I’ve always wanted to be a fashion designer ever since I was a little kid, I used to trace and draw pictures based on coloring books and reading cards,” Moore said.

A dream Moore made into a reality after working at Hallmark for 22 years.

“As an Asian American and queer designer, I wanted to make sure that whoever was wearing my clothes, were gonna be themselves and express themselves,” Moore said.

Now he’s at Crystal Bridges with some of the best in the business, like Tommy Hilfiger.

“I would tell these young designers to never give up because a lot of people find it difficult to hit an obstacle or a roadblock,” Moore said.

It is part of the museum’s first fashion exhibition, Fashioning America, featuring the history, inspiration, diversity, and self-expression behind fashion.

Hilfiger wants to have a wide reach.

“I don’t want to be a high-priced designer brand, I want to be able to sell a lot of clothes to a lot of people and make a difference in people’s lives,” Hilfiger said.

For Moore, it’s about empowerment.

“Courageous self-expression that was just talked about on the stage, you know I think the thing that makes me feel the best as a designer is whoever is wearing it’s not so much, it looks pretty on them but it makes them feel good,” Moore said.

They have a common goal. Both strive to change the narrative of fashion so that everyone feels included. So anyone can chase their dreams just like Moore did.

“As I was doing that walk down the runway with my models, I looked out into the audience and I saw my family, friends, coworkers, all the people who helped me on this journey,” Moore said.

The exhibit runs until January 30, 2023, at Crystal Bridges. You can find more information and get tickets at the website located here.