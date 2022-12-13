WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple accidents Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 49 southbound near West Fork are causing significant traffic delays with all lanes currently impacted.

According to ARDOT, the accidents occurred at mile marker 42.4 just south of West Fork and involve a commercial motor vehicle burning diesel fuel in the drain.

No injuries are reported at this time but traffic is backed up and is being diverted at Exit 45.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.