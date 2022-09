BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: ARDOT says the scene has been cleared.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tractor-trailer spill on State Highway 12 near War Eagle and Beaver Lake has shut down all lanes of traffic as diesel covers the roadway.

According to ARDOT, the incident happened at mile marker 12.5 around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. Crews are currently working to clear the fuel from the area.

If you are traveling in this area, please consider alternate routes.