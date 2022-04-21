NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homeowners and renters in Washington County affected by recent severe storms and the March 30 tornado may be eligible for disaster assistance through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance program, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management announced.

Individuals whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable will be able to apply for assistance beginning Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 6, 2022.

The release says in order for homeowners and renters in Washington County to be eligible for state disaster assistance funds, applicants must first apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration to be eligible for state disaster assistance funds.

Assistance may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal, and personal property repair. Businesses, second homes, vacation homes, vehicles, sheds and outbuildings are not eligible for the program, the release said.

Affected residents can apply by contacting the call center hotline weekdays from 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. at 1-888-683-ADEM (2336). Applicants will need to provide the address of the damaged home, insurance information, social security number and detailed damage information. Residents will also be asked to provide a phone number and email address.