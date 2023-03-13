A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A possible human foot has been found near Hickory Creek at Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas.

The foot was located by a dog on March 12 and later taken to the Rogers Fire Station by the dog’s owners. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was later notified.

According to the sheriff’s office, search and rescue teams are currently searching the area where the foot was believed to have been located while detectives with BCSO investigate.

“The foot will be sent to the lab to determine the nature of the foot, whether it was a human adult, child, female, male or animal,” said Lt. Shannon Jenkins. She added that the condition of the foot is “very deteriorated and basically bones.”

The sheriff’s office says more information will be provided when it comes available.