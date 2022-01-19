Donate blood and receive a hoodie during Rogers Community Blood Drive

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks announced it will host a community blood drive on Monday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as supplies are at below-average levels.

CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, and it reports a less than three-day supply of type O negative and A negative blood, but all types are in need, according to a press release.

CBCO donors also provide all the blood for patients at dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Rogers residents will be able to donate at the Rogers Activity Center, located at 315 W. Olive St.

According to the release, successful donors will receive a CBCO Hoodie while supplies last. Donors can also take the “56-Day Challenge” to have a chance to win a $1,000.00 VISA gift card.

“It is essential that we consider donating blood at this time when the need is so great,” City of Rogers Public Relations Manager Peter Masonis said. “The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is an excellent avenue to ensure your donation stays local and helps your community.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged but not necessary. To make one, click here.