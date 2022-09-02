BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City announced.

“First Friday requires a full day of setup. After speaking to a meteorologist, it is unlikely that our artists, vendors, musicians, and event crew would be able to execute this event. We understand that weather is one roadblock that can derail a large event in our downtown. We hope for sunny skies on our October First Friday and encourage the community to take advantage of our eight-day Art & Culinary Week,” says DBI Executive Director Andrew Heath.

Bentonville says for those disappointed by the weather cancellation, Downtown Bentonville Incorporated will host a family-friendly dinner and a movie next Friday, September 9 at 6:00 pm on the Bentonville Square.

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” will be projected on a giant movie screen, and attendees are encouraged to purchase meatballs (and spaghetti) from K’Zolis Italian Food Truck. Picnic blankets or chairs are recommended.

For more information on additional events during Art & Culinary Week, visit downtownbentonville.org.