Downtown Rogers Frisco Festival canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Downtown Rogers Frisco Festival has been canceled for 2020, organizers announced in a release on Tuesday.

Due to health and safety concerns, the long-running festival scheduled for August 2020 will not take place this year, Downtown Rogers, Inc. and the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced.

“In the spirit of doing the right thing and with an abundance of caution around public health concerns for spread of the coronavirus, we have cancelled this year’s event,” said Shey Bland, Executive Director of DTR. “We are exploring a variety of innovative and alternative fall programming ideas for downtown following state and local guidelines to ensure the safety of our community,” she added.

