Downtown Rogers Market’s 2021 season gets underway

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Downtown Rogers Market opened for the first time this season Saturday.

The DTR Market features a variety of local growers, bakers, makers and crafters.

The market is held at the Frisco Plaza at the newly renovated Railyard Park to allow more visibility to the market and foot traffic for the downtown area.

“We are so excited to be back to having the community together downtown, especially with the newly renovated park. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have everyone together again. So this is a really awesome day, and beautiful weather for it,” said Shey Bland, Executive Director for the Market.

The DTR Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October.

The city’s Arts and Culture Department will also provide music every Saturday morning.

