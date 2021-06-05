Downtown Springdale hosts 5th annual street dinner

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Springdale hosted its 5th annual Street Dinner on Emma Avenue Saturday June 5.

The event, hosted by the Downtown Springdale Alliance, is a fundraiser to help fund yearlong events in the downtown area.

Executive Director of Downtown Springdale Jill Dabbs says everyone is excited to be back in-person this year.

“We’re just as excited as we can be more than ever, because it’s great to see everyone’s faces again, and be able to gather,” Dabbs said. “We’re super excited about tonight, and really appreciate all the support everybody’s giving to what we’re doing in downtown Springdale. “