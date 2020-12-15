Downtown Springdale Alliance announces incentive program to create new murals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Calling all artists — the Downtown Springdale Alliance, through grant funding provided by the Walton Family Foundation, announced on Tuesday an incentive program to create new murals in downtown Springdale.

The program is intended to “improve the downtown’s aesthetics and engage local artists by enhancing building facades,” according to a release from Downtown Springdale Alliance announcing the grant program.

The group is currently accepting applications from artists as well as downtown property owners. Preference will be given to artists residing to Benton or Washington Counties.

Applications submitted with pictures of the wall proposed for a mural, a selected artist, a conceptual drawing of the desired mural, and a 1:1 match or more will be given priority for consideration. Second consideration will be given to property owner(s) that would like to make an exterior wall available for a mural along with a 1:1 match. Third consideration will be given to an artist submitting a concept or rendering of a mural and funding to support the work without a specific location. Downtown Springdale Alliance

Applications will be accepted starting December 15, 2020 through January 15, 2021.

Grant recipients will be notified by February 15, 2021, and artists are expected to complete their murals by April 15, 2021.

“Murals have been shown to increase property values, scale up the marketability of the space and draw businesses and residents to the area,” said Jill Dabbs, executive director of Downtown Springdale Alliance. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity to our local artists and to connect them with our downtown Springdale property owners.”

Details on how to apply are available here: