Drive-up COVID-19 tests available at UAMS in Fayetteville on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a free community drive-up testing clinic for COVID-19 on Thursday, September 10 at its Northwest Regional Campus in Fayeteville.

Testing will be conducted in the parking lot at the corner of North Street and Woolsey Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 200 community members will be tested, according to a UAMS release on Wednesday.

Marshallese and Spanish-speaking community health navigators will be on site to assist with translation for those who don’t speak English.

The testing is for everyone over 16 years old who “feels they need testing,” and you do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen.

Test results will be returned through an online patient portal, letter, or phone call.

Patients will receive instructions on how to take care of themselves and their family at home.

Even if you do not have symptoms, UAMS reminds the public to wash your hands regularly, wear a mask in public, and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from other people not in your household.