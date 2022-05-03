BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday to celebrate Mexican-American culture across the U.S. and often leads to heavy amounts of drinking.

The Bella Vista Police Department wants to remind those celebrating to stay safe and ensure they have a ride or sober driver in place for when they are ready to head home.

To help keep your community safe, BVPD and other Arkansas law enforcement officers are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving, starting May 5.

According to BVPD, drunk driving is the leading cause of death on roadways. According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of traffic fatalities. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 with one person killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

Historically, about one-third of all crashes on May 5 involve a drunk driver, according to the NHTSA. In 2019, 47 people died in drunk-driving crashes during Cinco de Mayo, accounting for 38% of all traffic deaths, according to NHTSA.

For more information on impaired driving, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.