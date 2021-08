FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Elkins man was arrested Saturday night in Fayetteville after leading police on a dump truck chase.

Nicholas Leichliter, 28, was arrested by Fayetteville police on charges of reckless driving, felony fleeing, leaving the scene of a personal property accident and operation without a license.

At this time the extent of the damage caused in the pursuit is unknown.

