Elkins police search for missing teen

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Elkins are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

At approximately 12:53 p.m. on May 4, Scott Lee Brumley went missing from the area around 245 Perry Lane in Elkins.

He informed his foster mother he was going to take a walk in Bunch Park to “hang out for a while.”

At 3 p.m., they started calling Brumley and could not make contact with him. Police say they checked their Life 360 App and located his phone in the highway in front of the school.

The mother said this is not the first time this has happened, and Brumley is possibly headed to Springdale or Seligman, Missouri.

He was last seen with a black, puffy jacket, no shirt, white jeans, and black shoes.

Brumely is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blond hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Elkins Police Department at (479) 643-2600.