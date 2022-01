ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elkins police are searching for a teen who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Nedyah Renee Veach Howell was last seen before 3:00 a.m. December 31 leaving Kelly Lynn St. in a small gray passenger car.

She is described as a white female, 17 years of age around 5’6′ and 105 lbs.

Anyone with information on Howell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Elkins Police Department at 479-643-2600.