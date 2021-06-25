Elkins woman arrested on multiple counts, including aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Elkins woman has been arrested on multiple counts, including aggravated cruelty and criminal mischief.

On June 24, 2021, the Washington County Sheriff’s department was dispatched to the 15000 block of Goshen-Tuttle Road in reference to an armed person. The caller informed police that her neighbor, Karen Benson, had just shot the windows of her home.

When a deputy from the Sheriff’s department arrived, the Goshen Police Department had Benson in handcuffs. Goshen officers were able to locate a .22 rifle on the northwest side of a nearby pond.

On the west side of the caller’s home, there were multiple bullet holes in the glass of a door, and a bedroom window. When the shooting began, the caller was lying in bed with her dog, approximately 6 feet from the window that was shot through.

The caller’s husband later called the Sheriff’s office saying three of their horses were shot, and one was likely to die. One of the horses is worth approximately $25,000; the other two are worth approximately $5,000.

Benson was arrested for aggravated assault, terroristic act for shooting into an occupied structure, criminal mischief in the first degree and aggravated cruelty to an equine for shooting three horses multiple times.

