Email confirms Walmart has phased plan to bring corporate workers back to offices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an email, Walmart announced it has a phased approach for bringing corporate workers back to offices.

It’s been more than a year since most Walmart corporate workers went virtual because of the pandemic. Chief People Officer Donna Morris sent an update to employees listing building updates geared toward safety.

The email says the company sent out a survey to associates about future ways of working. The survey feedback outlined that associates were concerned with health and safety.

They’ve added sanitation stations with sanitizer, gloves and masks. Additionally, they’ve added touchless devices in shared spaces, fewer desks and extended outdoor spaces.

The company says they are at or above all air quality codes in all facilities with optimized air filtration settings.

Conference rooms will accommodate social distancing and be available at limited capacity.

If employees choose to work in the office, the company asks they fill out a health screening before entering. In Northwest Arkansas, employees must reserve a time slot.

The company says employees can schedule a vaccine appointment at Walmart or Sam’s Club. The pharmacies are hosting in-store appointments for eligible associates.

There’s no information on when workers will start going back to offices.