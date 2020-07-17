Emergency crews respond to deadly head-on wreck near Goshen, highway 45 shutdown

GOSHEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews responded to a deadly head-on wreck on Highway 45 west of Goshen Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near Twin Bridges West of Goshen around 5p.m.

Central EMS said 2 people were taken to a nearby hospital, condition unknown at this time but did say one person has a partial amputation.

Washington County coroner said they were called to the scene for at least one death.

Goshen Fire Department and 3 Central EMS ambulances responded to the scene.

The highway is expected to be shutdown for at least 2 hours.

