FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle crash close to the Phillips 66 gas station on Garland Avenue near the I-49 exit.

Central EMS said the wreck involves a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

One male was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to Central EMS. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.