Multi-vehicle accident impacting traffic on Interstate 49 in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews are responding on Wednesday morning to a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 49 South in Rogers.

According to an incident report from iDrive Arkansas, the accident was reported by Arkansas State Police at 6:56 a.m., near exit 82 (Pauline Whitaker Pkwy), impacting traffic in all lanes.

As of 7:06 a.m., police were diverting traffic in the area off of Interstate 49 at the nearest exit ramp, according to iDrive Arkansas traffic footage.

(UPDATE: 7:39 a.m.): The following photo shows current traffic conditions on Interstate 49 South in Rogers before exit 82.

(UPDATE: 8:08 a.m.): Additional lanes on Interstate 49 southbound have reopened and traffic is no longer being diverted onto the exit ramp.

