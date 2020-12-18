Emergency crews respond to person hit by 18-wheeler in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central EMS and Fayetteville first responders are on the scene of a person who was hit by a semi Thursday evening.

Central EMS dispatch confirmed the person was hit near the intersection of West 15th and South School Ave. near Nomads Southtown.

Crews are still on scene and unable to give the condition of the person hit. However, they were taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police said Frisco trail and South School are shut down while crews work the incident. The section between South School Ave. and South College Ave. are closed down, Murphy added.

