Emergency crews responding to large house fire in the Wedington Woods area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Central EMS, the Wedington Fire Department and several other emergency crews are responding to a fully involved house fire in the 16,000 block of Walnut Drive just west of Fayetteville Wednesday evening.

As of 5:45 p.m., firefighters have put out the fire. Emergency crews are still on the scene assessing the damage.

According to a witness, they heard a large explosion then saw large flames.

It’s unknown currently if anyone is inside the home.

