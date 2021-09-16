Man shot in Fayetteville, taken to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central EMS is currently on scene after a report of a shooting in Fayetteville Thursday afternoon.
According to dispatch, the shooting call came in just before 1:55 p.m. in the 800 block of West Kelley Street in Fayetteville near the intersection of W. Sycamore St. and N. Leverett Ave.
Central EMS confirmed paramedics working on a patient who was shot but was not able to provide the condition of the person at this time.
Fayetteville Police Corporel Johnny Foster says a man was shot and transported to a local hospital. He did not know his condition at the time of the transport.
Foster says police have a suspect but did not release a name. The incident is under investigation and says the public is not in danger.
Fayetteville police officers are currently on the scene.
Stay with KNWA/FOX24 news as we continue to learn more.