Man shot in Fayetteville, taken to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Central EMS is currently on scene after a report of a shooting in Fayetteville Thursday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the shooting call came in just before 1:55 p.m. in the 800 block of West Kelley Street in Fayetteville near the intersection of W. Sycamore St. and N. Leverett Ave.

Central EMS confirmed paramedics working on a patient who was shot but was not able to provide the condition of the person at this time.

Fayetteville Police Corporel Johnny Foster says a man was shot and transported to a local hospital. He did not know his condition at the time of the transport.

Foster says police have a suspect but did not release a name. The incident is under investigation and says the public is not in danger.

Fayetteville police officers are currently on the scene.

