EMS gears up to respond to emergencies despite bad weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During a major event like severe weather all medical staff are on high alert for an increase in the number of emergencies.

But David Stoppel, Battalion Chief for Central EMS says they are well-prepared to respond to calls during these conditions.

Crews are given the tools they need to protect themselves from the cold, but Stoppel admits working in these conditions has its challenges.

“It doesn’t matter where you are — we always meet the challenge of getting where we need to be. Sometimes we have to walk in… We get as close as we can get and we walk in to where you are and bring you out, no matter the challenge…That’s what we do,” Stoppel said.

He adds there is a slight delay in response and transport times because of the conditions — but not by much.

Central EMS is urging folks to stay home and off the roads if possible.

And if you have to go outdoors, do so safely.