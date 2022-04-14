BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is looking to bring the community and local businesses together for “Noon2Moon,” an inaugural endurance mountain bike race.

The race will take place on May 14 and riders can sign up for a six or 12-hour race. You can also race solo or team up with friends or other riders.

According to a release, those who complete the most laps in their category will be awarded special prizes and medals. Both races will begin at 12 p.m.

Coler Mountain says the event will be complete with food trucks, a vendor village, “heckle zones,” and a kids’ zone, at the Homestead (across from Airship) and beyond. Cow bells and costumes are encouraged.

Spectators can park at 1807 SW 2nd Street in Bentonville, and bike or walk to the Homestead via the Applegate Trail.

The race is also a “peer-to-peer” fundraising event, with a prize awarded to the top fundraiser. When riders register, back a rider, or donate, support is going toward the trails and programs that make Coler a unique destination for all.

To register, view more information, donate or sign up to volunteer, click here.