Engineers to implement safety measures at Beaver and Table Rock lakes

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Safety measures are being placed at Beaver Lake dam due to rising water levels over the last decade.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the dam is not at risk of failing, but it needs to lower water levels more often.

The USACE held a meeting Monday, Jan. 25 in Rogers to hear from local businesses and homeowners.

It already has a plan drawn up, and once in motion, residents might notice a slightly lower water level at the lake.

The USACE says the sooner it is implemented, the safer Beaver Lake will be in the long run.

“The plan should allow us to bring the lake down faster and in a way that’s beneficial to the recreation industry, the hydropower industry, the flood risk management business line and the ecological or environmental issues in the region,” said Michael Biggs, Chief of Hydraulics and Technical Services, USACE

The next meeting closest meeting is in Branson, Mo. from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Dewey Short Visitor’s Center.