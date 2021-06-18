Enjoy downtown, on wheels! Pedal Pubs arrive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city’s first-ever Pedal Pubs arrived earlier this week.

The bars-on-wheels are non-motorized carriages controlled by pedaling passengers-but don’t worry- there’s an electric back-up motor to help pedal up those high hills.

“You can expect a really great time, there’s gonna be lots of music, lots of different ice breaker games going on, a great pilot that will help guide the tour and just a great time overall”, says owner Amber Sinclair.

The pubs will be out on the roads for a soft launch next week, and they are expected to officially open to the public on June 25.

