Escaped Sebastian County inmates captured

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that the two inmates escaped from the Sebastian County Detention Center have been captured.

Jeremiah Slavens was found around 11:30 Friday night in Fort Smith. The Sheriff’s Office and Fort Smith Police Department were able to apprehend him and return him to the jail.

Dustin Smith was captured around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma. He was arrested by SCSO, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and Spiro Police.

Smith is held in the LeFlore County detention center awaiting extradition back to Fort Smith.

Both are charged with 2nd degree escape.

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released early next week.