Eureka Springs holds 74th annual Ozark Folk Festival

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs held its 74th annual Ozark Folk Festival over the weekend.

This cultural tradition is recognized locally and nationally for its Folk and Americana style musical acts.

Along with music comes plenty of workshops, activities and food.

Producer of the festival, Nancy Paddock explained why the festival is so important.

“I love folk musicians and I just love the folk community because it’s a worldwide community and it really does connect people,” Paddock said.

Internationally known singer songwriter Sam Baker is slated to close out the festival out Sunday.