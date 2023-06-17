EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs was named one of “The 50 Best Small Towns In The South” by Southern Living.

The article is a part of the publication’s “The South’s Best Winners of 2023” which celebrates the best food, people, and places in the South.

Southern Living describes Eureka Springs as a resort town that folks have been flocking to since the 19th century thanks to its natural springs. “The stunningly preserved Victorian architecture makes downtown a destination unto itself, and quirky shops selling everything from kaleidoscopes to quilts can entertain you for hours.”

Eureka Springs was named one of “The South’s Best Mountain Towns” by Southern Living in 2022 and earlier this month, the city was listed as one of the “27 Prettiest American Small Towns” by AARP.

Mountain Home and Hot Springs were the other Arkansas towns mentioned in the list.