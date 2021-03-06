Ever seen this art installation in Bentonville? Here’s what it is and what it means

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Driving by Train Station park in Bentonville, you’ve probably seen this pink ruffled artwork.

KNWA/Fox 24 met up with the sculptor and the poet today to find out what it is and what it means.

“Guide These, My Hands” is a temporary art sculpture that was made to honor the compassion and resilience of the women in Northwest Arkansas and celebrate traditional folk medicine practiced in the Ozark Mountains.

Traci Ray Manos wrote a poem, “Foothills Healer”, which is hand sewn into the piece.

This design is one of two selected from 27 proposals submitted to the public art advisory committee.

It will be on display until March 2022.