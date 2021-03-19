Ex-politician & former NWA attorney in prison in adoption scam gets 5 more years

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix politician already in prison on a six-year sentence for operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands was ordered to serve another five years behind bars for defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid system in a scam to get taxpayer-funded health coverage for the birth mothers.

Paul Petersen, a Republican who was Maricopa County’s elected assessor for six years and worked as an adoption attorney, on Friday received the second of three sentences.

His five-year Arizona punishment is to be served after he completes his six-year federal sentence in Arkansas. Petersen is scheduled to receive his third sentence Monday in Utah.

Petersen’s attorneys have been outspoken about wanting his sentences to run concurrently.

Multiple victims testified at the sentencing over video conference. Petersen’s ex-wife Raquel also testified on his behalf.

Petersen made an emotional statement prior to his sentencing, saying the victim statements affected him.

Petersen asked the Attorney General’s office to show leniency and mercy to his co-defendant, Lynwood Jennet, saying all she did was do what he asked her to do.