Experience Fayetteville Cancels August First Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville, producer of First Thursday has decided to cancel August First Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.

Officials say the event, scheduled for Thursday, August 5 was cancelled due to increased COVID-19 cases and local hospitals reaching capacity.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our residents, Experience Fayetteville has decided to cancel First Thursday this month,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville. “While we are deeply disappointed that we’ve had to make this decision, we recognize that our First Thursday event draws many families to the square, including some of the most vulnerable among us, like children who are ineligible to be vaccinated for the delta variant of the coronavirus.”

Experience Fayetteville will continue to monitor the situation and consult with medical professionals as the First Thursday season moves forward.