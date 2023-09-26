FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will have a new mayoral candidate on the ballot this next year.

Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn has announced her candidacy for Fayetteville Mayor against incumbent Mayor Lioneld Jordan, according to her campaign website.

Jordan has served as Fayetteville mayor since 2008 when he won in a run-off. He was re-elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020, according to the City of Fayetteville’s website.

Rawn’s campaign website says she is responsible for Experience Fayetteville’s $5 million budget.

Her vision for Fayetteville mentions that “one of the cornerstones of Molly’s campaign is ensuring that every resident has access to the opportunities and services they need to thrive,” which includes affordable housing, quality education, reliable transportation, “and city services that make it all possible.”

The position will be decided at the next general election scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.