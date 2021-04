FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville hosted a “pop-up” series event Saturday.

Guests were able to enjoy takeout food from local restaurants, drinks from local bars, and live music in the Walton Arts Center parking lot.

Local indie Americana singer Ashtyn Barbaree took the stage at 11 a.M. And was followed by bootleg royale, also a local music group.