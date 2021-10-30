Familiar Toy Story faces pay a visit to Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library hosted a Halloween event which included appearances by some familiar faces from the popular Disney/Pixar series Toy Story.

Woody the Cowboy and Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear visited kids from the area to play games, sing songs and tell stories about their toy adventures.

The event also featured a children’s costume parade and allergy friendly trick-or-treating.

Kids decked out in costumes made their way around the library’s new children’s center.

