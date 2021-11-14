Family to hold vigil for man killed at Mexican restaurant in Gentry

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The family of a man killed in a shooting in Gentry announced plans to hold a vigil in his honor Monday.

The service for Fidel Mercado-Reyes will be held at 11:00 a.m. inside the La Huerta Mexican restaurant in Gentry.

Police say Mercado died after he was shot in the back of the head last week while he was working at the restaurant.

According to court documents, the victim’s sister-in-law says the attack was over a winning slot machine ticket, worth either $20,000 or $200,000 — at this time investigators are not sure of the exact amount.

Police arrested the suspected shooter Martin Tavarez-Torres.

The suspect is facing capital murder charges and is due in court December 17.