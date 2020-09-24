Farmington High School pivots to virtual learning on Friday, forced to cancel football game after COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington High School will pivot to virtual learning on Friday, September 25.

This will be applicable for the high school campus only and on this day only unless further notified.

The high school reports multiple positive cases and 72 students are quarantined.

Any student 18 and under is eligible to pick up a free meal at the side doors of the Junior High School between 11:00 and 11:30. If you plan on picking up a meal please go to the form located here by 9:00 AM that day and register.

Teachers will be available on-sight at the High School if your child needs assistance of any kind. You may either call the High School Office at 479-266-1860, email your teacher directly, or bring your student up to school assuming they have no COVID-19 symptoms to recieve help personally.

If any student does not have internet at home to be able to connect virtually, please contact the school for assistance, 479-266-1860.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Farmington Senior High Football game against Harrison this Friday, September 25 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, Farmington Schools announced.

There are three positive COVID-19 cases on the Senior High Football Team and an additional 22 players under quarantine.

According to AAA policy, games that cannot be rescheduled will be considered “no

contest” and will not be counted against either team’s record.

Farmington Schools said the status of next week’s Senior High Football game at Vilonia will be determined at a later date.