FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington Schools is set to save big with their newly constructed solar array and energy savings project.

According to a news release, the district “flipped the switch” on Friday with a new 375 kW-AC solar array on-site at Farmington High School, a 250 kW-AC array at Jerry Pop Williams Elementary, and the completion of a district-wide energy-efficient upgrade that is set to save Farmington $300,000 annually.

“This comprehensive project is yet another way our district has combated rising expenses in order to keep funds where they matter—in the district,” said Jon Laffoon, Farmington School District Superintendent. “Credit goes to our board for being good stewards of our community’s millage by paying for these upgrades with one-time federal funds, record-low interest rates, and taking advantage of new solar legislation.”

With more than $6 million in savings to be realized over the lifetime of this project, FSD says it will use the leftover money to fund teacher retention initiatives and classroom advancement.

The release says in addition to the positive financial impact, the on-site solar arrays allow Farmington students to have first-hand experience with the rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

“Working with Mr. Laffoon and the school board on this impactful project in my hometown has been immensely gratifying. I am proud to be a graduate of Farmington and thrilled with the district’s efforts to become more sustainable,” added Adam Ness of Entegrity.

The project was approved by the school board in May 2021.