Farmington Schools to temporarily move to online instruction

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington School District announced it will temporarily move to alternative methods of instruction Jan. 12-14 due to staff shortages and the rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a release on its website, the district will close Farmington Middle School and Farmington Junior High campuses and utilize three alternative methods of instruction days (AMI).

The district said they are specifically facing challenges related to staff members testing positive, excessive student absences increasing daily, and nutrition staff shortages.

Meals will be provided to students with a box including three lunch and two breakfast meals. Those interested must fill out this form before Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.

Information regarding student activities will be shared directly by the Athletic Department or campus, the district said.

The school is out for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 17 but will resume in-person session the following Tuesday.