BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced it has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to host a fashion symposium celebrating the museum’s first-ever fashion exhibit, “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour.”

The symposium will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 12:45-4:10 P.M. with special conversations by Tommy Hilfiger, Tracy Reese, Aurora James, Bethann Hardison, Omar Salam, Vice President of Nike Tania Flynn, and more.

According to a release, programming will also feature conversations on empowering a future generation of female entrepreneurs, inclusive design, responsible luxury, the future of fashion, and supporting the next generation of Black fashion designers.

Tickets for the Symposium are available for $30 ($24 for members). To purchase tickets, please visit https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/fashion-symposium/.