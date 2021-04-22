Fayetteville adding parking spaces at Kessler Mountain Regional Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department announced on Thursday that work is set to begin on a new parking lot at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

The city is partnering with the Beaver Watershed Alliance on a new ‘low-impact design’ parking lot that will add 83 parking spaces on the east corner of the soccer fields.

The project is set to begin immediately, with an expected completion date of September 1, 2021.

Parking will be limited during construction, and visitors to Kessler Mountain Regional Park are encouraged to arrive early for games and to consider carpooling if possible.

Cyclists are encouraged to park on the east side of the playground parking lot, which the city says will allow youth game participants to park closer to the playing fields.