Fayetteville man arrested for smashing boss’ car with bat, leads police on chase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lawrence Cortez, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested on November 6 and faces multiple charges after an incident in which he allegedly damaged a car with a baseball bat, leading to a car chase.

According to a police report, Cortez is facing charges of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, reckless driving, DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and two counts of fleeing.

Lawrence Cortez was booked into the Washington County jail on November 6, 2021. | Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The charges stem from an incident on Saturday when Cortez allegedly arrived at 1326 N. Genoa Avenue, where police were dispatched on a disturbance call. The caller reported that a man with a baseball bat was in her yard and that she heard him yelling and hitting something.

Upon making initial contact with the caller, police officers discovered that a Jeep in the driveway had its front and back passenger windows smashed out, in addition to the rear window.

The owner of the vehicle arrived on the scene and was “irate,” according to the report, and stated that Cortez had smashed out the windows. The report states that the man went on to explain to the officers that Cortez worked for him the previous day and believed that he was owed money.

The man reported to police that Cortez sent messages about going to his residence and causing damage. According to the report, Cortez posted a video on his own Facebook page of him taking a baseball bat to the Jeep’s windows.

The Jeep’s owner said that he thought Cortez might head to his sister’s house to cause more damage, according to the police report. The officers then called in for a unit to be sent to the sister’s house.

After police left the scene, Cortez returned, leading to a car chase away from the property involving him and his boss. The police report described seeing, “a white Chevy Silverado and Cortez’s Nissan Sentra speeding eastbound on Wedington, chasing one other.”

Police turned on their lights and sirens and followed, reporting that Cortez nearly struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Wedington Dr. and Rupple Rd. before the two vehicles hit each other.

The report continues by detailing that Cortez hopped the curb going into an EZ-Mart parking lot, nearly striking a pedestrian. The two vehicles then collided before Cortez departed, driving northbound in the southbound lane, “making other vehicles get out of the way, avoiding multiple head-on collisions.”

The police report concludes by stating that officers were informed that Cortez had made statements about, “committing suicide by cop.”

Cortez was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He’s currently being held on a $7,870 bond but is waiting for a bond hearing for the most recent charges he’s facing. His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 7.