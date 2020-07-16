Fayetteville Board of Education votes to require face masks for students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Education voted to require students to wear face masks when school resumes this fall.

The policy will require all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear a mask or face covering while attending school or any school function on campus, or when riding in school-provided transportation.

Staff and visitors will also be required to wear face coverings.

Students may remove the masks when eating or drinking or when “appropriate social distancing measures are in place as determined by a teacher or school administrator.”

According to the policy, students may be exempted due to a “documented medical condition of the student.”

You can read the full policy below:

POLICY-ON-WEARING-MASKS-REVISEDDownload

