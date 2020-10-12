Fayetteville Board of Health asks residents to avoid traditional trick-or-treating, offers alternatives

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health is asking residents to avoid traditional trick-or-treating in 2020 and suggesting safer, alternative ways to celebrate the holiday while preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from the city on Monday.

The health board is asking residents of Fayetteville to adhere to the following guidelines:

Participate in safe alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating:

Small group, outdoor costume parades

Outdoor pumpkin carving/decorating while social distancing

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while walking in their neighborhood

Having an Easter egg hunt-style trick-or-treat search

Activities to avoid:

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to a haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Alternative trick-or-treating:

All pedestrian traffic should flow in the same direction

Only trick-or-treat with members of the same household

Wear a mask (see below) and maintain social distancing of at least six feet

Individually wrapped goodie bags or treats are lined up for families to grab and go at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags

The safe use of masks:

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask

A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe

Consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask

